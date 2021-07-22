Watch
National Weather Service issues excessive heat warning for Kansas City area

Warning in effect Friday through Wednesday
National Weather Service
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 17:05:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for several counties in the Kansas City area.

Those include Jackson, Johnson, Wyandotte, Leavenworth, Clay and Platte counties.

The warning goes into effect on Friday at 1 p.m. until 7 p.m next Wednesday.

During this time, people can expect hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 degrees.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, especially for people working or participating in outside activities.

