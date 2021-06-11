Watch
National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm watch for Kansas City area

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Kansas City area.
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jun 11, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Kansas City area. It will be in effect until 7 p.m.

During this time frame, people can expect hail up to the size of a tennis ball, winds that could reach up to 85 miles-per-hour and lightning. NWS said.

For the latest information on the incoming storm, people can visit this link.

