National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm watch for Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Kansas City area. It will be in effect until 7 p.m.

During this time frame, people can expect hail up to the size of a tennis ball, winds that could reach up to 85 miles-per-hour and lightning. NWS said.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 7 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/dj7kCwZZDV — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) June 11, 2021