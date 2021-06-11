Very hot, humid weather in Kansas City today with afternoon storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Heat index in the lower 100s this afternoon

Tricky timing on a line of storms, 3pm-9pm, hail and wind gusts possible

Hot but not as humid this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with heat indices in the lower 100s around lunchtime. A line of storms between 3-9pm with strong wind gusts some hail. Wind: South 5-10 mph. High 93°

Tonight: A few isolated showers and storms possible after midnight but most of us are dry. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 70°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and continued warm with a little lower humidity. Wind: NW 5-10 High: 90°

Sunday: Mostly sunny, staying cool & breezy. Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 65° High: 92°

