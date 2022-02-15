National Weather Services issues winter storm watch for Kansas City region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a winter watch for several counties in the Kansas City region beginning late Wednesday and into Thursday afternoon.

Counties impacted by the watch include Clay, Cass, Jackson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Platte, Miami and Wyandotte among others.

During this time, people can expect heavy and mixed precipitation of snow and ice.

Total snow accumulations could range from 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulations could total one-tenth to an inch.

Wind gusts as high as 35 MPH are also expected.