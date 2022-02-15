Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

National Weather Services issues winter storm watch for Kansas City region

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Wes Peery/KSHB
The National Weather Service has issued a winter watch for several counties in the Kansas City region beginning late Wednesday and into Thursday afternoon.
Winter storm watch in Kansas City region
Posted at 3:24 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 16:29:54-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a winter watch for several counties in the Kansas City region beginning late Wednesday and into Thursday afternoon.

Counties impacted by the watch include Clay, Cass, Jackson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Platte, Miami and Wyandotte among others.

During this time, people can expect heavy and mixed precipitation of snow and ice.

Total snow accumulations could range from 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulations could total one-tenth to an inch.

Wind gusts as high as 35 MPH are also expected.

For the latest information people can visit the KSHB 41 News chief meteorologist Gary Lezak's weather blog.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!