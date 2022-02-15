Weather Blog - A Major Winter Storm will impact KC

Good morning bloggers,

A Major Winter Storm will be developing Wednesday into Thursday and having impacts on our area.

Current Thoughts

Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and then heavy snow are all in the forecast. Thunderstorms are also possible, even while it is snowing, If this storm maintains strength, then thunderstorms could form in the colder air and this would increase snowfall rates. This is one of the many uncertainties still.

One big ingredient that this storm will have that others we have had this winter didn't quite tap into is the availability of Gulf of Mexico air! This map below shows that the Gulf of Mexico is wide open with a stream of moisture surging into our region tomorrow afternoon.

Moisture surge from the Gulf of Mexico

A storm system is currently digging south over California and it will begin a move towards our area. This is a very complex system as this strong upper level storm will weaken as it approaches KC. This is a factor, a big factor. Why? If the storm weakens six hours faster than the snowy models are predicting, then the heavy snow will be farther south and the northern edge will get closer. I think it will maintain enough strength to place KC in the heavier precipitation tomorrow night into Thursday. But, this is something I will be monitoring very closely. Most of our storm systems, since October, have been losing the strength of these storms systems. This is why we had the accurate prediction of the lower snowfall forecast for our last storm. So, how fast will this storm weaken on Thursday? If it holds together those six extra hours, then the snowfall totals could double.

5 AM Thursday Forecast:

The dark blue is lighter snow

The pink colors show the heavier snow

The darker purple shows freezing rain and sleet (frozen rain or ice pellets)

The yellow to orange shows the rain

The red shows the heavy thunderstorms, possibly severe

Valid 5 AM Thursday

This model is showing KC in the access of very heavy snow, and possibly thunderstorms with snow. Snowfall rates could be heavier than we have seen in years if these thunderstorms form.

9 AM Thursday Forecast:

Powercast Valid 9 AM Thursday



This model is showing six to ten hours of snow, and if the rates are 1/2" to 1" per hour, that would be a lot of snow. Add in the possible thunderstorms where the rates could be 2" to 3" per hour in the heavier bands, then amounts will be even higher.

Snowfall Potential

Snow Potential



The heavy snow areas are showing a lot of snow. Some models have over one foot of snow in these bands. This is something we are still analyzing and the new data is now rolling in. The first two models in are showing rain, freezing rain, and sleet before it changes to snow. This would cut into the snow total potential.

The models:

NAM Model:

ICON Model:

GFS (American) Model:

Canadian Model:

European Model:

I am on my way to workout, and after my workout I will fill in the model predictions. Look for these by noon today.

Accurate LRC Prediction:

Eleven days ago Jeff Penner wrote this blog entry: February 4th Blog and in this blog he discussed February 17th as our next chance of a winter storm and showcased how it fit perfectly within the cycling pattern. In October, this part of the pattern produced a very wet storm, our wettest storm of the season, but it was too warm for snow. And, then in the last cycle this part of the pattern produced the Mayfield, Kentucky horrific tornado, and there are risks of severe weather Wednesday and Thursday. Here is an excerpt of what he wrote: " 2 WEEK FORECAST:

The next chance we have of seeing a winter storm is around Feb. 17 give or take 1-2 days."

It was actually a 120-day forecast. This is the part of the pattern that also produced the big lightning delay at Arrowhead in October. So, what will it do this time? We will know more as the new data comes in today!

It will be warmer and windy today. Expect a high of 64°.

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience and spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog. Have a great day & we will go in-depth on KSHB-41.

Gary