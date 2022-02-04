Weather Blog: When is the next chance of a winter storm? Use the LRC!

Good Friday bloggers,

The last 3 days have been rather stormy across the southern, central Plains to the eastern USA. We use the LRC to track when the next chance a winter storm could affect our region. We ended up, officially, with one of the lowest snow totals for this large storm event. KCI received 2.3" bringing the season total to 7.6".

Here is a map of the current snow cover across the USA.

Here is a zoomed in version and you can see a slot of 1"-3" that was centered near KCI, the Kansas City official reporting station. There are higher totals about 50 miles east and west of our area. See Emporia, KS and Clinton, MO. Keep in mind this is current snow cover, not total snow. The snow has settled since it first accumulated.

When you zoom back out a it, we are 100 miles away from 6"-12" of snow. We were also 100 miles away from nothing, like northern Missouri.

Regardless of the low slot of snow, the snow cover is rather extensive to our west, east and south. So, a west wind today and gusty south wind on Saturday that would usually warm us up in to the 40s, 50s or 60s is going to be affected by the snow cover.

HIGHS FRIDAY:

It is colder to the north without much snow cover as colder air is moving in there. We are in a warmer slot due to a west wind, but the high is 30-35 instead of 40-45. Locations to the south and east where the snow cover is much deeper, highs are in the 20s. The snow is having a much bigger impact on high temperatures.

HIGHS SATURDAY:

The snow cover effect is much more pronounced. The wind tomorrow will be from the south-southwest at 15-30 mph. Locations to the west where most of the snow will have melted will see highs 55-60. Concordia, KS will see a high around 55, while Oklahoma City struggles to 40. St. Louis will struggle over 20! In other words, a cold south wind will be blowing across the Plains and Midwest. Since we are on the edge of the snow cover, we are on the edge of the "no snow cover" effect and "big snow cover" effect areas. We should see highs climb to the low 40s. As the snow melts this affect will vanish by early next week.

Now, when is the next chance to add snow cover in the Plains and Midwest? When is our next chance of a winter storm? Let's use the LRC (Lezak's Recurring Cycle). Here is a brief refresher course on the LRC.

1. A unique weather pattern sets up every year in October (sometimes the end of September) and November and then begins cycling through the next winter, spring and summer.

2. There are locations where storm system like to reach their peak strength (long term troughs). There are locations where storm systems are their most disorganized (long term ridges). We seem to be closer to the long term ridge as storm systems have struggled to reach their potential this season around here.

3. A cycle length is determined and this year seems to be 61-66 days long for an average of 63.5.

So, can we see this last storm on the pattern in the 61-66 day cycle range? See the maps below.

UPPER LEVEL FLOW (500 MB, 18,000 FEET) SATURDAY OCTOBER 2, 2021:

We have highlighted 6 features.

UPPER LEVEL FLOW (500 MB, 18,000 FEET) THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2022:

This 124 days after October 2nd which is in our cycle range of 61-66 days. This is the end of the second cycle to start of the third cycle. 124 divided by 2 gives you 62.

We have highlighted 6 features here as well and will compare them to October 2nd.

1. An upper level high in the eastern Pacific Ocean about 1000 miles west of San Francisco

2. A small upper level low near San Francisco

3. A system in the southwest Plains near the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles; This is stronger in February as there is more jet stream energy in February as opposed to early October, 10 days out of summer.

4. A ridge in the Gulf of Mexico. In February it is pushed east to Florida as the stronger jet stream gives it a shove.

5. A big trough in the Gulf of Alaska with upper level waves breaking off and heading into western Canada and the Pacific Northwest.

6. A big upper low around Hudson's Bay, Canada. In February this is much bigger, like a Polar Vortex. Again, this is due to seasonal differences with a stronger February jet stream.

We call this a match. So, if we know the cycle length on October 2nd, which at the time we do not, as the new pattern is just forming, we can project forward 61-66 days and give date ranges on when this storm will return. Once we know the cycle length we can make forecasts out all the way until the end of the following September. December 3rd is 62 days after October 2nd and in

I am still writing.....

Thank you for reading the blog,

Have a great day