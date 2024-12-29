Nearing the end of a probable record-breaking travel season as KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The final stretch of the year is the busiest for travel due to the holidays, and this year, it's expected to break records. If you're flying out of Kansas City International Airport, expect larger crowds as many travelers head out for the holidays.

We’ve seen long lines for bag check throughout the holiday season, so airport officials advise travelers to arrive at least two hours before if you are checking a bag.

They also say to check to make sure you have your driver’s license or passport and remember to pack patience and extra time if you’re heading to the airport.

Jason Gould | KSHB Justin Meyer - Deputy Director, KCI Aviation

“The demand floats around specific days,” said Justin Meyer, Deputy Director, Aviation Department. "Demand is right around peak periods – this one as well the last two weeks we'll see a lot of travel with people traveling for Christmas, Hanukkah and the New Year.”

The airport is prepared with plenty of parking and extra staff to manage the increased traffic flow for a smoother experience for travelers.

