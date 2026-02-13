Negro Leagues Baseball Museum set to unveil new expansion renderings Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Negro Leagues Baseball museum will be sharing new renderings of its NLBM campus on Friday.

the NLBM to unveil new renderings of their expansion

Museum leaders first announced this expansion with renderings in 2023, planning to build a $25 million campus.

Now, there will be new renderings of the exteriors for the now $35 million campus project.

"We're building the first ever Negro Leagues Baseball Museum campus as the gateway into the historic 18th and Vine," Kendrick shared earlier this month. "And an international headquarters for both black baseball and social history. And so there are brand new renderings which of course includes the new Mariott Tribute hotel that is being built in partnership with Grayson Capital. I hope everybody loves the vision we now have for this campus."

Kendrick shared the expansion will allow more people to visit and learn even more history and stories of the Negro Leagues.

"I’m happy to say that we’ve outgrown our current home and so there was an inherent meeting to expand the scale and scope of what we offer because there’s still so many stories that we want to share," Kendrick said. "And if we were to acquire a significant collection, we wouldn’t have the room to actually display it and also to be able to breathe."

When the expansion was first announced nearly three years ago, it was the 103rd anniversary of the first Negro Leagues game.

On Friday, the new renderings will be announced on the 106th anniversary of Andrew 'Rube' Foster establishing the Negro Leagues, where he led a meeting with eight independent Black baseball team owners in the Paseo YMCA, which is now the Buck O'Neil Education and Research Center.

The museum is currently free to visit this month in honor of Black History Month. For the fifth straight year, the Royals Foundation is sponsoring free admission for all visitors.

February museum hours are:

Sunday: 12-5 p.m.

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Wednesdays, they’ll be open an hour earlier from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Construction is currently going on in front of the museum. On the museum's website, it states:

"Due to new 18th Street Pedestrian Mall Construction outside of the main entrance to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, please be advised vehicles may park at the Southwest corner of 18th & Paseo Parking Lot. Also, additional free parking can be located behind the museum. All museum visitors can walk south on Vine from 17th Terrace; and enter either through the rear entrance or the front entrance of the Museums on 18th Street. Thank you for your patience and understanding at this time."

For parking information, click here.