Negro Leagues Baseball Museum's Bob Kendrick makes USA TODAY front page

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The work of Kansas City-based Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick received national recognition Friday.

As part an ongoing series detailing stories of people of color, USA TODAY honored Kendrick’s work in keeping the history of the Negro Leagues alive.

Kendrick has served as president of the NLBM in Kansas City’s 18th and Vine District since 2011.

During his time as president, Kendrick has overseen several initiatives at the museum in efforts to expand its footprint and influence. Earlier this year, the museum announced a partnership with Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association for an educational campaign celebrating the 101st anniversary of the league.

Several events were held in 2020 as the league celebrated its 100-year history .

Last December , Major League Baseball announced that it would recognize players from the Negro Leagues and their statistics as part of MLB’s “official historical record.”

“This museum is a civil rights museum. It is a social justice museum,” Kendrick told USA Today reporter Chris Bumbaca. “It’s just seen through the lens of baseball.”