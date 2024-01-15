Neighbor describes witnessing water main break that left Brookside street covered in ice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City Water Department, the city typically sees around four to six water main breaks each day.

With plummeting temperatures, the department expected those numbers to increase.

Since Friday, the city has responded to 20 breaks — at least eight in the first half of the day on Monday.

Brookside resident Paul Travis said he witnessed a massive break Sunday night.

Viewer catches water main break Sunday in Brookside

“I mean, we were just horrified,” Travis said while describing the view from his front window.

He said crews restored their water flow before 1 a.m. Monday, but their sidewalks, street and driveway remain covered in ice.

“I think it’s good to have electricity and heat inside,” Travis said. “So this is where I’m going to stay.”

He has fallen victim to mother nature before.

In July, straight line winds sent a tree into his home. Paul and his partner moved back into their home one month ago.

Despite the challenges, he said he’s keeping a positive perspective on it all.

“I feel sorry for everyone who is out there who had it worse than we did,” Travis said. “The July storm who had it worse than we did. Those who have flooded homes that are full of ice right now. We are just very fortunate.”

The Kansas City Water Department said residents who see a water main break or lose water pressure should contact them at 816-513-1313 or report it on the myKCMO app.

