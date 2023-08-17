Neighbor2Neighbor continues to feed community after July fire destroys Mount Christian Worship Center

KANSAS CITY, MO — A fire in July raced through through the Mount Christian Worship Center, 3551 Wabash Ave., in KCMO.

The church also was home to Neighbor2Neighbor, an organization that feeds the homeless and helps people fighting addiction find treatment centers.

One month after the fire, Neighbor2Neighborsays they are carrying out their mission with the help of volunteers like Willie Vaughn.

“ I spent more of my money on drugs than buying food and you know, just being hungry,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn still carries the weight of his past, but he now carries boxes of food to the organization's makeshift tent.

“It gives me the compassion to do what I need to do to be a part of and not apart from,” Vaughn said.

He's grateful for the meals the group provided to him in his time of need.

Now he's giving back as a volunteer and the group needs the help after the July fire.

“It hurted my heart,” Vaughn said.

The fire destroyed the Mount Christian Worship Center and wrecked the kitchen and home for Neighbor2Neighbor.

“Grandma say do the best you can with what you got,” said Gregory Parr, executive director of Neighbor2Neighbor

Parr said the fire was not going to stop the group's work in the coummunity.

“I feel that we are meant to be in this neighborhood," Parr said. "I have worked in many neighborhoods in Kansas City and this has been one of the most drug-infested areas that I had to work in,” said Parr.

The group is looking for a temporary church home and kitchen

Thanks to donations and volunteers like Willie Vaughn, their mission will continue to shine.

“I knew He was going to find a way because God always finds a way,” Vaughn said.

If you would like to donate or contactthem head to their website.

