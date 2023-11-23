Neighbor2Neighbor members give thanks as organization continues to serve homeless community on Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, MO — This Thanksgiving, Joseph Delcher says he is thankful for his new life.

"Last Thanksgiving, I was probably laying in the streets somewhere," Delcher said. "It’s much better; I have peace of mind, and I can live."

Before sitting at the table to enjoy breakfast on Thursday morning at St. Paul Presbyterian Church in Kansas City, Missouri, Delcher talked about how it was living on the streets.

"Eating however I could — I was actually sleeping in the woods, no shelter but the trees," Delcher said.

However, thanks to Neighbor2Neighbor, Delcher has been on his own for six months and is one-year clean, saying he is now full of life.

"When I didn’t have any clothes, they clothed me. When I couldn't eat, I could come here and eat," he said. "When I needed prayer of course, I could get prayer, and that’s what helped me through. Neighbor2Neighbor is what got me on the right track."

Gregory Parr, executive director of Neighbor2Neighbor, says this breakfast and other meals the organization provides are all some people have.

“We want to make sure that we are avenue of home for people that are homeless," Parr said. "It is a time for people that have lived experiences of homelessness and addiction to share with the people that visit."

Grateful for the fellowship and chance to gather, this Thanksgiving is one to remember for Delcher.

"Life now is pretty promising," Delcher said.

If you'd like to find out more about Neighbor2Neighbor or donate, head to their website.

