Neighbor2Neighbor remains open for unhoused during rain, snow or shine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Unlike Kansas City’s weather, there’s one thing that never changes — Neighbor2Neighbor.

The organization provides food, clothing and resources to those experiencing homelessness. Regardless of the season, Neighbor2Neighbor is always open.

“Somebody called me today and said, ‘Hey, Greg, you open today?' And I said, 'Hey, we’re definitely open,'" said Greg Parr, executive director. “As long as poverty exists, as long as addiction and mental illness exist, we’re going to be open.”

St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church was packed Wednesday, a reminder of how great need is in Kansas City. Many shelters are only open overnight, even during winter months, leaving those unhoused with nowhere to go.

KSHB 41

“On the cold days, it is nice to have somewhere to come to have breakfast and lunch until you get your stuff together for where you're going for the rest of the day,” said visitor Damon Bussey,

Neighbor2Neighbor is open Monday through Friday for breakfast and lunch, providing a safe space while also serving food that is nice, hot and guaranteed to hit the spot.

“It actually is hard to find somewhere open, so it means a lot to me,” said visitor Lanise Schaeffel. "Because rain or shine or snow, I’m going to be able to come in here and get warm and put something warm in my belly.”

KSHB 41

But it’s more than just a meal, Neighbor2Neighbor is a fulfilling environment for the body and soul.

“It’s more like a family here,” Parr said. “So, a lot of people come to see the rest of their family.”

Rain, snow, shine or blizzard, Parr's staff is prepared to fill stomachs and hearts.

KSHB 41

“Liquor stores open, drug houses are open, we’re going to be open every day we can,” he said. “I’m sick and tired of finding people frozen to death, sick and tired of seeing people with frostbitten hands and feet. So, we’re going to be open and do everything we can to help.”

To learn more about how to support Neighbor2Neighbor, click here.

—