Neighbors remember 2 South American researchers killed in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The deaths of two researchers from the Stowers Institute in Kansas City, Missouri, is shocking many across international borders.

Pablo Guzman-Palma, 25 and Camila Behrensen, 24, were found dead inside a unit at the Oak Street North Terrace apartments.

Isaac Duran was a the pairs' neighbor for about a year-and-half.

“I’m rattled and sad, obviously it was really scary,” Duran said. “You can just see that they were obviously loved,”

Duran said they were new to the area and eager to explore the Midwest.

“They are really excited, had a lot of parties and friends," Duran said. "They liked this area and were always out and about."

KSHB 41 spoke with a man who worked with them and did not want to be identified. He said their colleagues at Stowers Institute are trying to wrap their heads around what happened.

He also described them as go-getters and bright people with a future cut too short.

“Honestly, this lesson has been to get to know your neighbors, they are really kind and I wish I got to know them more,” Duran said.

Michael Tabman, a retired FBI Special Agent in Charge, said the circumstances are unique, and that's why it's garnered so much attention.

“It is rare, that’s why it’s getting so much attention," he said. "Generally, people commit a fire after a murder to hide the fact that it was a shooting. They think if the body is burned, law enforcement won’t determine the cause of death, our forensics are well above that.”

Tabman believes the FBI will also get involved.

“I think the FBI will be brought to look at it, check their own databases, informants, different sources,” he said. “I think in the short term it will certainly start a dialogue of the involved countries and the United States, they’ll want security for their people.”

