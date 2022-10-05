Slaying of 2 Kansas City science researchers garners international attention

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials in South America are following the deaths of two Stowers Institute researchers who were found dead in an apartment fire in Kansas City, Missouri, over the weekend.

On Wednesday, Antonia Urrejola Noguera , minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, said the general counsel of Chile in Chicago is in contact with law enforcement in Missouri.

One of the victims, Pablo Guzman-Palma, 25, is a native of Chile. The second victim, Camila Behrensen, was born in Argentina.

Responding fire crews located the pair inside an apartment unit in the 4100 block of Oak Street. An investigation revealed they had been shot.

"We regret the death of a Chilean citizen in Kansas City, who's circumstances are still being investigated," Noguera said.

As part of the investigation, detectives were hoping to seize cloud storage from an Amazon Alexa device found in the apartment.

Investigators believe the device may have captured conversations between the suspect and the victims.

Noguera also said Chilean officials are in contact with the victims' families to offer any support.

"We send a supportive hug to all the victims friends and of course their families," Noguera said. "We hope this matter can be resolved as soon as possible."

