Neighbors saw closure of Kansas City Sun Fresh coming, hope for replacement

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Former employees and volunteers at the Sun Fresh Market in the Linwood Shopping Center spent much of Tuesday relocating items from the now-closed store to other Sun Fresh locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just hours earlier, they learned the grocery store had permanently closed.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, we are no longer, at this time, able to serve the residents of this important community. It has always been our dream and passion to provide quality products and services in a safe, family environment. At this time, unfortunately, we are unable to do that."

KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson broke the story of the Sun Fresh closing after receiving a tip from a viewer.

The nonprofit Community Builders of Kansas City owns the location. The CBKC is the largest urban core developer in Kansas City, Missouri, with $80 million in assets under its management.

The City of Kansas City, Missouri, is the landlord, with ownership of the Linwood Shopping Center.

People arrived at the store throughout Tuesday with mixed emotions after realizing it was shut down.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB A sign posted on the front doors of the closed Midtown Sun Fresh on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, at Linwood and Prospect in Kansas City, Missouri.

"Can’t give this one mouth-to-mouth because it’s a wrap," community advocate Pat Clarke said. "Everybody failed us around here — we used to failure."

Ryan Beal said he regularly volunteers at the store when there's a need.

After realizing he couldn't shop Tuesday morning, Beal loaded up shopping carts with items from the store to help transport them to the Blue Parkway Sun Fresh — a location also owned by CBKC.



"Whatever they need me for, I never got paid a dime. This is what I do because I want to save my store. This is all I have. This is it," Beal said.

After walking inside, Beal said it still looks like a store — but it doesn't look like Sun Fresh.

"It’s a bad feeling going down like this. As much as we tried to save it, it’s not working. Wish things could be different...don’t look like it’s going to be today," Beal said.

KSHB 41

The store was barely hanging on for weeks, struggling to keep coolers and shelves stocked.

Over the years, it struggled with theft and crime in the area. The shopping center had been through three security contracts in 18 months.

Last week, the city manager's office told KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson they met with CBKC and discussed keeping it open.

The city has invested at least $1 million in the store over the years.

According to Mayor Quinton Lucas, they found out the store was closing along with everyone else.

KSHB 41

"It seemed like it was bound to happen," shopper Sunday Watts said. "It should be reopened back up. If I had the money, I would."

Other shoppers told KSHB 41 they hope a new owner will come in and replace Sun Fresh with another grocery store.

CBKC is the store's second owner since it opened in 2018.

The nonprofit's 2023 taxes revealed it had been operating in the negative.

"The ownership there was a lot of suffering behind this," Clarke said.

CBKC's CEO Emmet Pierson told KSHB 41 News Tuesday that the nonprofit retained legal counsel.

Pierson shared a statement Tuesday morning:

"Community Builders of Kansas City, through Midtown Grocers LLC, has worked tirelessly to provide food and necessary services to the urban community throughout its history. Community Builders has been vocal for years about our concerns and fears regarding the increasingly insurmountable challenges of the KC Sun Fresh Midtown location -- they are well documented and well known to the community, the media and the City of Kansas City, Missouri (the landlord of the Sun Fresh Midtown location). As of August 12, 2025, CBKC is no longer able to serve the residents from this Midtown Sun Fresh location. We have no other comments at this time."

City council representatives for the area have not been responsive to requests for comment on the Sun Fresh.

Third District At-Large Council member Melissa Patterson Hazley declined to comment.

KSHB 41 has not received a response from Third District Councilwoman Melissa Robinson.

As of Tuesday afternoon, some employees were not sure if they would be transferred to another location.

