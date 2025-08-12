Prospect Sun Fresh ‘no longer able to serve residents’ in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The doors of the Sun Fresh grocery store at E. 31st Street and Prospect Avenue were locked Tuesday morning with a note posted on the door.

“Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, we are no longer, at this time, able to serve the residents of this community,” read the sign posted outside. “It has always been our dream and passion to provide quality products and services in a safe, family environment. At this time, unfortunately, we are unable to do that.”

The nonprofit Community Builders of Kansas City took ownership of the store in 2022, several years after it opened in 2018 as part of a $15 million, public/private revitalization effort of the Linwood Shopping Center.

"As of Aug. 12, 2025, CBKC is no longer able to serve the residents from this Midtown Sun Fresh location," CBKC said in a statement to KSHB 41 News reporter Alyssa Jackson. "We have no other comments at this time."

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Plastic sheets cover up the logo of the closed Midtown Sun Fresh on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, at Linwood and Prospect in Kansas City, Missouri.

KSHB 41 has covered the grocery store for the last several years.

Security concerns have plagued the store since its opening, with city officials pledging thousands in security upgrades.

Last month , customers reported empty shelves and an odor emanating from inside the store.

Jannine Owens told KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson on Monday she's been shopping at the store since it opened, but in recent weeks, she hasn't been able to leave with everything she needs.

"We need answers because at the end of the day, that don't make sense," Owens said.

