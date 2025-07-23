IN DEPTH: Millions invested in Linwood Shopping Center; why is Sun Fresh Market failing?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sun Fresh Market grocery store has been open since 2018 on the corner of Linwood Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

The store was part of a revitalization project on Kansas City, Missouri's east side that put a spark back in the community.

Neighbors told KSHB 41 their expectations at the project's ground breaking in 2017.

"We need this so badly," said Mary White, who lived in the neighborhood at the time. "It's the end of an era and a new beginning."

However, after millions of dollars invested in the shopping center, Sun Fresh Market is failing.

The store is drawing national attention because of its struggles.

KSHB 41

A rancid odor fills the market, with shoppers turned off by bare shelves and coolers, along with empty meat and deli departments.

Jannine Owens told KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson on Monday she's been shopping at the store since it opened, but in recent weeks, she can't leave with everything she needs.

"We need answers because at the end of the day, that don't make sense," Owens said.

The City of Kansas City owns the shopping center.

The Sun Fresh Market is part of a Community Improvement District (CID).

The city collects revenue from a 1% retail sales tax on purchases in the CID to help pay for the development.

The Linwood Shopping Center was a $15 million public/private investment.

Over the years, the city has spent tens of thousands of dollars on security because of persistent crime problems.

KSHB 41

Last year, the city council approved $750,000 for security, lighting, and infrastructure supported by federal funding through the Community Block Development Grant (CBDG).

With all the investment outside of the market, shoppers want to see results inside.

Pat Clarke, a community advocate who shops at the store, said that's a difficult choice to make.

He said: "That’s a hell of a call because all of them run neck and neck. No security — got a problem. No product — you got a problem. Here, maybe soon — no store, we really got a problem then."

Through its subsidiary, Midtown Grocers, LLC, the Sun Fresh Market is owned and operated by the nonprofit, Community Builders of Kansas City (CBKC).

CBKC, which states on its website that it has secured $225 million of investment in urban renewal since 1991, took ownership of the grocery store in 2022. The group also owns and operates the Sun Fresh on Blue Parkway, a few miles from the Linwood Boulevard and Prospect Avenue store.

Emmet Pierson Jr., president and CEO of CBKC, declined an interview but shared a statement:

"Community Builders of Kansas City, through Midtown Grocers LLC, has worked tirelessly to provide food and necessary services to the urban community. Community Builders is committed to addressing the food desert that exists within our under-resourced communities. However, for years, Community Builders has been vocal, in the press, with the community, and with the City of Kansas City, Missouri (the landlord of the KC Sun Fresh Midtown location), of the challenges we face. Community Builders’ concerns and fears are well documented. We have no other comments at this time."

Third District City Council members and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas were unavailable for interviews about the grocery store.

City Manager Mario Vasquez's office sent KSHB 41 a statement about current efforts at the Sun Fresh:

City staff are actively working with the property manager and other partners to address concerns about the store’s condition, including the reported odors and maintenance needs. "A smoke test was recently conducted to investigate potential issues with the plumbing. While no pipe cracks were found, additional follow-up is underway to address lingering smells believed to be connected to drain maintenance and the waste compactor area.

Steps are being taken to resolve these issues, including scheduled clean out and deodorizing by Waste Management.

Separately, the City is working through the federal approval process to amend the 2024 Action Plan to allocate Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for security, repairs, and improvements tied to the Linwood CID. This includes, HVAC and refrigeration upgrades, which are subject to both HUD and City Council approval timelines.

We recognize the importance of this grocery store for surrounding neighborhoods, and City staff are committed to supporting a safe and healthy shopping environment."

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Prairie Village and Leawood. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

—

