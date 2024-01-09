Neighbors share stories of support, love after fatal Northland house fire

KANSAS CITY, MO — Neighbors in a Northland neighborhood are working together to provide support and supplies to a family whose child was killed and their home wrecked by a Sunday morning fire.

Sophie Fazel, 17, died in the fire.

"Sophie was a junior here at LNHS (Liberty North High School) and was an active member of our school community, and loved by so many in our Eagle and LPS family," in statement released from Liberty North High School prinicipal Dr. Rosemary Camp.

The neighborhood in the 8300 block of Northeast 103rd Street is rallying around the family.

“It takes a village to raise a child," said Christopher Hale. "I feel like we live in that neighborhood where that saying is embodied. You feel happy in a time of sadness that there are good people out there and they want to help and they really just show their true colors in those times.”

The support includes donations of clothes, shoes, toys and other items and a GoFundMe account for the family has raised $70,000

“To just drop everything and anything and just bring a bag of clothes that means a lot,” said Morgan Hale “That restores a lot in today's society. It gives me a lot of faith.”

The loss of Sophie leaves a void in the neighbohood.

“Sophie was such an important person on the street we all loved her she's come show you her Barbie dolls, I have four girls and she was always coloring chalk in the driveway,” Christine Kopp said.

