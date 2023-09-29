'Nelly Don The Musical Movie' opens in Kansas City theaters Friday, Sept. 29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You can now watch a Kansas City woman’s story that began more than a century ago on some of the big screens around Kansas City.

'Nelly Don The Musical Movie' hits select theaters on Friday, Sept. 29. It tells the story of a woman who believed in affordable fashion for women, created a dress empire, survived a terrifying kidnapping and more.

If you’ve never heard of Nell Donnelly Reed, The Donnelly Garment Company, or Nelly Don, Terence O’Malley believes you should have.

“You know, 50 to 75 years ago, Nelly Don was a household name,” he said.

He has made a documentary, book, stage musical, and now you can watch the musical movie. O’Malley says he is family, and so it is an important and personal story for him.

“My mother was a favorite niece of Nell’s,” he said. “My grandfather ran the Nelly Don plant for 30 to 35 years, or something like that.”

The movie was made during the pandemic in Kansas City with Kansas City talent. Julie Pope plays the role of Nell, or Nelly Don, which she described as an honor.

“The silhouettes are incredible. The colors were incredible. All of her stuff is so timeless,” she said.

All of her business success and wealth are only part of her story. She and her chauffeur, George Blair, were kidnapped for ransom on a December night in 1931. They survived. O’Malley says that’s not the only dramatic turn in her story, all of which you can see in the film.

“I think she should also be an inspiration to young women everywhere that, you know, if you put your mind to it, you can do what you want to accomplish,” O'Malley said.

You can find movie times and locations here.

