Nelson's Flavorades 'pops up' in Hy-Vee

MISSION, Kan. — It's easy to remember Nelson McConnell, the young Kansas City, Kansas, entrepreneur who created Nelson's Flavorades.

He's done several pop-ups since starting his business in 2018, received statewide recognition, and now he's popping up in a popular grocery store.

"I am standing in Hy-Vee," McConnell said with a smile. "It feels amazing."

Nelson's Flavorades pop-ups cover four dates at the Hy-Vee on Martway Street in Mission from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.:



Feb. 12

Feb. 19

Feb. 26

March 5

"I've always been trying to accomplish getting into a store," McConnell said. "And we've done it!"

From samples to bottled lemonade, McConnell is expanding how he sells his family's tasty tradition.

"I'm actually going to be filling 32 ounces and 16 ounces," McConnell explained. "That process probably took about three weeks, to a month trying to make sure that the shelf life was good."

He said it took about a month of research to make sure customers had the same taste in the bottle form.

And each Saturday, he'll have new surprise flavors for customers to try.

Within three hours of his first pop-up shop in Hy-Vee, his lemonade was sold out.

McConnell said it's a dream come true.

"It's nice and I honestly didn't think that when I started that business, that it was going to end up right here in Hy-Vee today," he said.

But his goal doesn't stop there.

"We accomplished so many goals," McConnell said. "The next goal is hopefully by the end of this summer, we can get a storefront."

And for those who have never tried his lemonade, he has a message for them.

"Walk on the wild side," McConnell said with a smile. "And we got the flavor!"

McConnell credits his mentor, Sheyvette Dinkens with E-Ship Rising, a chapter of Royale Cohesive Network. The group works with youth in Wyandotte County to develop entrepreneurial skills and provide resources for those who are interested in running their own business.

McConnell said he's grateful to her and the lessons he's learned during his time with E-Ship Rising.

To learn more about Nelson's Flavorades and his pop up locations, visit his Facebook page.