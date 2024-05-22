‘Network incident’ knocks out some non-emergency services at KCKPD, KCKFD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials are investigating a “network incident” that took some non-emergency services offline at the Kansas City, Kansas, police and fire departments.

KCKPD spokesperson Nancy Chartrand said the department reported the network incident early Tuesday morning.

While crews investigate the cause of the incident, e-mail services for the police and fire departments as well as animal services are down.

Chartrand said despite the incident, “all emergency public safety services are fully functional, and response times are not impacted.”

Both departments are part of the Unified Government of Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County. It was not immediately clear if any Unified Government systems were also impacted by the incident, but Chartrand said the city's website is up.

Chartrand said more information would be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

