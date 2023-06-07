Watch Now
Nevada man dies in single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas

Posted at 11:26 AM, Jun 07, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Nevada man died in a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

The single-vehicle wreck happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near the 18th Street Expressway on northbound Interstate 35.

A Ford F250 driven by Jason E. Sedin, of Henderson, Nevada, left the road to the right, driving across a grassy area and across the entrance ramp from West 18th Street to I-35, according to a crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

It wound up in a ditch and struck an embankment, which caused the vehicle to overturn.

Sedin, 46, was transported to an area trauma center, where he died.

