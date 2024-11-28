'Never give up': Kansas City man living with stage 4 cancer is thankful for life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For one Kansas City man, this Thanksgiving means he’s grateful for football, family and his life.

Joe Paladino was diagnosed with stage 3 pancreatic cancer in July of 2015.

According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer averages to 13%.

"Pancreatic cancer, sometimes, you know, feels like a death sentence," Paladino said. "I'm quite a rare bird there going on 10 years."

Elyse Schoenig / KSHB

After extensive chemo, radiation, and a successful Whipple surgery, his cancer spread to his lungs, making it stage 4.

"I'm stage 4 right now, but that number don't mean nothing," he said. "Forget about the number."

It's why he's thankful for his doctors at the University of Kansas Health System for treating him, especially recently, when he learned he'd developed another unrelated form of cancer in his throat and neck.

"I think that's the journey you're on together with the patient, you know? So we're getting them through things one day at a time," Dr. Chris Lominska, a radiation oncologist at KU Health System, said.

KSHB 41 News staff Dr. Chris Lominska, a radiation oncologist at KU Health System.

Lominska said they treated Joe with proton therapy — a newer and less invasive form of cancer treatment.

"It helps his ability to talk and swallow and taste his food afterwards," Lominska said. "And you know, for an Italian, those are important things."

Paladino is thankful for recently ringing the bell for completing his proton therapy.

KU Health System Joe Paladino

He’s also thankful for time — time with his family, and time to keep living, and fighting.

"I'm real big on pray, smile, fight, and win," Paladino said. "And never, ever give up."

—

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse.