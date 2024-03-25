'Never have we seen these numbers': Flourish Furniture Bank tackles housing instability

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Flourish Furniture Bank is addressing housing instability by providing free furniture to individuals and families facing housing instability.

Amy Cox, executive director of the organization said they've seen the need grow.

“It's so important because we are the only organization that is doing this work in the community and because the need is so great," Cox said.

With the aim of expanding their outreach and resources, Flourish is set to host a one-of-a-kind fundraiser on April 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event "Running of the Beds" is a way to continue their mission, while also involving the community to help tackle a housing need.

Flourish Furniture Bank is the only furniture bank in Kansas City that provides free furniture to families. In 2023 they helped more families than ever before.

“It's us connecting, flourish connecting, individuals in the community that have things to give and individuals in the community that need things," Cox said.

The event will be held at the First Baptist Church of Grandview. The fundraiser event will consist of 15 teams racing on home-made beds with wheels. The organization is hoping to raise $30,000 in an effort to furnish entire homes for 1,300 families.

“It's just representative of how we do what we do," Cox said. "What we do is a huge community effort. It's not just us as staff and volunteers saying 'here are the lovely things we're gonna give you.'”

The event will also have a variety of family fun events for all ages. It's the first Flourish has an event like this. Flourish will also be holding a furniture collection drive on the day of the event.

You can check out their website for more information.

