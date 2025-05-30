New Belton low-income dental clinic weighs in on proposed Medicaid cuts

BELTON, Mo. — On Tuesday, Cass Community Health Foundation celebrated the grand opening of its new $5 million dental clinic.

Cass County Dental Clinic is one of two dental offices that prioritizes care for children, teens, pregnant women, the uninsured, and Medicaid qualifying patients.

"There was a need out in this community. There was no Medicaid dental providers," said Cass Community Health Foundation President and CEO, Cynthia Randazzo. "I pulled a group together, and two years later, we opened in 2011with a mission to serve the under served."

After opening its second clinic in Harrisonville in 2015, Randazzo says, it was able increase rural access by 53%. The clinic served Garden City, Archie, Drexel, and residents as far south as Clinton in Henry County.

"We learned from the school districts that kids were in the nurses office in pain," Randazzo said. "When we first started, kids had a lot of decay, they simply weren't going to the dentist because there was no access."

According to Dr. Camille Tague, the clinic's dentist, poor oral hygiene is the gateway to health issues.

"The whole body, it’s all connected," she said. "Taking care of your mouth, your gums and your teeth can affect your entire body."

U.S. House action to reform the Medicaid program has moved to the U.S. Senate.

The Congressional Budget Office reports the legislation would impose $700 billion in cuts to Medicaid.

House Republicans passed its iteration of the package, citing greater reform to the program and it's eligibility requirements.

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-MO District 4) issued a statement to KSHB 41:

“Republicans are strengthening Medicaid for those the program was created to help—children, mothers, the disabled, and the elderly. Medicaid’s shaky financial footing leaves the future of the program in doubt. Luckily, House Republicans are making common sense reforms to preserve and strengthen this critical program. This includes: eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse; removing 1.4 million illegal immigrants from the program; ensuring able bodied adults with no dependents are pursuing part-time work, education, job training, or volunteer service; and strengthening eligibility verification. These are practical steps to save this vital program, which the American people overwhelmingly support.”

When KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa spoke with a mother and her son when he visited the Cass County Dental Clinic.

The 12-year-old child is eligible for Medicaid and the parents, as independent business owners, do not qualify for the program.

The child is eligible for dental cleanings every six months and has been a longtime patient.

Both interviewed with KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa — but later after the interview, the mother requested KSHB 41 not use publish their names or interviews.

The family is fearful their inclusion in the story might hinder business because of the political divide on the topic.

Gamboa also spoke with another parent, an immigrant from Honduras, whose children qualify for Medicaid.

Out of fear of losing benefits, they declined to be interviewed.

"We’re waiting to see what happens,"Randazzo said. "97% of patients that walk through these doors are in insured by Medicaid, 3% are uninsured or low-income," said Randazzo. "We can’t suddenly change that 97/3 to 80/20. We don’t have enough resources to cover those potential children that come off of Medicaid because basically they become uninsured."

Rep. Alford's office issued a survey conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates of 1,200 registered voters in 72 targeted congressional districts from May 6-8, 2025.

The company survey included 22% of respondents from the Midwest. Among those responding, 66% were white, while 35% were Democrats and 32% were Republicans.

Rep. Alford's office noted that 72% of those surveyed were in favor of requiring able-bodied, working-age adults who receive Medicaid to at least look for work or participate in community service part-time in order to keep their Medicaid benefits.

68% of those respondents were in favor of strengthening Medicaid eligibility integrity.

"We just don't know what any cuts will be to create a plan," Randazzo said. "We just have to wait and see. How do we still take care of these children that are still going to need oral health?"