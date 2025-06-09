KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

A vacant restaurant space in Kansas City's Brookside neighborhood will soon become Muy Caliente Grill & Cantina.

The new owners say preserving this spot's history is crucial to creating their legacy at 63rd Street and Rockhill Road.

New Brookside restaurant opening where former owner was killed

The former restaurant, Brady & Fox, closed after co-owner Shaun Brady was shot and killed while taking out the trash in August 2024.

"We also know what happened here, and it was something very tragic," said Gepsiva Ramos, co-owner of the new restaurant. "Shaun was really ... he was a really wonderful person."

KSHB 41 Gepsiva Ramos

Gepsiva said her father's dream has always been to have a restaurant of his own. That dream led her dad, Noel Ramos, to partner with Fredy Rivera and his daughter to open Muy Caliente Grill & Cantina.

Safety is a priority for the new owners after the tragedy that occurred.

"We're going to have a security guard present at night or when we need them. That way we can feel a little bit safer," Rivera said.

The new owners plan to honor Brady's memory in their establishment. While they haven't finalized exactly how they'll do so, they said they're excited about this new chapter.

KSHB 41 News staff Shaun Brady

"Keep the memory going," Ramos said.

Riveara and his daughter already operate a restaurant in Lee's Summit, El Plato Mexican Grill & Cantina.

KSHB 41 Fredy Rivera

"Friendly service, good food and good margaritas," Rivera said of his vision for the new spot.

Opening a new restaurant felt like the right opportunity at the right time for Rivera and his partners. They hope to open their doors in June.

"It's coming true. We can finally do it," Ramos said.

