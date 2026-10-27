New Chiefs stadium in Kansas City, KS, named finalist for NCAA Men's Final Four

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new Chiefs stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, is one of seven locations named as finalists to host an NCAA Men's Final Four between 2032-2036.

The Kansas City Sports Commission and Chiefs team officials have worked with local leaders to submit bids to host events once the new Chiefs stadium opens in time for the 2031 NFL regular season.

Among those bids was to host an NCAA Final Four.

On Tuesday, the NCAA announced that Kansas City, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Nashville and New Orleans are in the running to host one of five Final Fours between 2032-2036. The NCAA says it will make a final decision in July 2027.

"We are grateful for the record number of cities that expressed interest in hosting the Men's Final Four, which continues to be one of the world's preeminent sporting events," said Martin Newton, Samford Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. Newton will serve as chair of the Division 1 Men's Basketball Committee for the upcoming season.

"Narrowing it down to seven cities to host during this five-year cycle was challenging for the committee," Newton said in a press release Tuesday . "We have a terrific blend of experienced host cities and potential newcomers, each of which we are confident will demonstrate that their competition venue, hotels and infrastructure will deliver at the level our participating teams have come to expect at the Final Four."

Earlier this year, the Chiefs provided additional details for the $3 billion, fixed-roof domed stadium near the Village West district in western Wyandotte County.

This is a developing story and will be updated.