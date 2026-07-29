Chiefs President Mark Donovan: Club in talks to host Super Bowl in new Kansas City, Kansas, stadium

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — When Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt shook hands with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly last December on a deal to bring the team to a new domed stadium in Kansas, it was easier to dream of the possibility of Kansas City hosting a Super Bowl.

Indeed, in a press release issued moments after Hunt and Kelly struck the deal, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement saying the Chiefs' new stadium would be “a stage for unforgettable moments, whether it's playoff games, concerts or championship events.”

On Wednesday, as the club was set to begin its first full-squad training camp practice of the season, Chiefs President Mark Donovan offered a glimpse at the team’s Super Bowl-hosting ambitions.

"We have been in discussions with the NFL about Super Bowls in '33, '34 and '35," Donovan told reporters during his annual news conference to highlight the team's training camp partners in St. Joseph.

Watch Donovan's answer in the video player below.

Chiefs Donovan: Club in talks to host Super Bowl in new Kansas City, Kansas, stadium

The NFL has already announced Super Bowl sites for 2027 (SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California), 2028 (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta), 2029 (Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas), and 2030 (Nissan Stadium in Nashville).

The Chiefs hope to open their new stadium in time for the 2031 NFL regular season.

Donovan referenced the December agreement with Kansas in his answer.

"When we did this deal, we made the commitment that we were going to be really aggressive," Donovan said. "We think this facility is going to have the ability to host all kinds of events."

Donovan said club officials met last week with NCAA Tournament organizers about the possibility of hosting an NCAA Final Four. Donovan described those efforts as "very preliminary" but reiterated the club was being aggressive in pursuing those opportunities.

The team is working with Kansas City Sports Commission President and CEO Kathy Nelson and other stakeholders to coordinate their bids for events, Donovan said.

"We're going to be very aggressive," Donovan said. "We're going to be early bidders on most things."

Donovan said the majority of bids were made possible because the new stadium will be an indoor facility.

His remarks come as the team has been active in announcing details about the $3 billion, fixed-roof domed stadium slated for western Kansas City, Kansas. Last week , the club announced it was partnering with Kansas City-based Manica and HNTB to design the stadium and released a set of preliminary renderings.

On Tuesday , the club announced Kansas City-based Populous would design its $300 million team headquarters and training facility in Olathe, surrounded by a mixed-use development.

Watch Donovan's full press conference in the video player below.

Mark Donovan talks about training camp, the upcoming season, and the future

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