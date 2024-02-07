New concerns over incidents of slashed tires in Waldo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department detectives are investigating a new connection to a string of car vandalism cases late last year in the Waldo neighborhood.

Neighbors report the person police believed was responsible for the vandalism has returned to damaging car tires.

“Now that the tire slashings have started, it’s just kind of really concerning, actually,” said Paul Heschmeyer, Waldo business owner.

Heschmeyer said his business experienced car burglaries in the past.

Recent developments are now adding to his concerns for his customers.

“The last thing we want is to have an issue like that — a break-in or slashed tires,” he said.

Police said they identified a suspect late last year after the first round of tire damage in Waldo.

The suspect is not in jail.

KCPD's crime map shows neighbors reported more than 10 property damage crimes over the last month in Waldo.

Peak Performance owner Ray Ahmed fixed more than a half-dozen impacted cars last year and recently helped another customer this week.

“They are just confused,” Ahmed said. “They say, 'We don’t understand how it happened.”

Ahmed said four tires can cost from $600 to $2,000, and that's quite an unexpected expense.

Residents who are part of a neighborhood Facebook group created a document to keep track of every tire damaged in the area.

—

