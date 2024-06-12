New Consumer Price Index report: Food prices up 2.1% over last year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The newly released Consumer Price Index May 2024 report shows the cost of food both at home and away stayed essentially steady from April, rising 0.1%, but increased 2.1% compared to May 2023.

I went to the Don Bosco Senior Center in Kansas City where part of what they do is provide free meals.

I talked with two women, who come to the center for both the social activities and their free meals, and asked them what grocery shopping has been like lately.

“It’s difficult. You’ve just really gotta count every penny now,” Vickie Smith said. “I mean, you can have 50 dollars and not get it into just one bag — ain’t even full.”

Martha Arellano said eating some meals at Don Bosco Senior Center helps stretch her grocery budget.

“It’s very expensive, especially the meat, everything," Arellano said. "Every month you go through shopping and bring less, less, less, less."

To cut costs, Smith said she now purchases different sources of protein.

“I don’t buy ham as much as I did,” she said. “I eat more peanut butter now, but it’s gotten high, too. It's just everything.”

The cost of food at home increased 1% over the last year while the index for food away from home rose 4% over the last year.

—