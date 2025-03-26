New Country Club Plaza general manager meets residents, takes questions

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline .

Scott Keller, new general manager for the Country Club Plaza, met Kansas City residents and took questions Wednesday.

The event was put on by the Plaza District Council (PDC).

"A lot of folks have had a lot of interest and a lot of curiosity about what was happening on the Plaza," said PDC President Kate Marshall. "So getting a representative, boots on the ground, the general manager to come and speak directly to the community is a win for everybody."

Keller previously worked as the GM for Park Place in Town Center for five years. He said Park Place was in a similar state as the Plaza is right now when he joined and worked to revitalize the shopping center.

The overall message of the meeting was patience. Keller acknowledged the frustrations many people are experiencing from the few plans that have been shared. However, he assured residents that good news is coming.

"We want to make sure we’re right the first time, and we want to take the time do to that," Keller said.

Keller said some of the improvements that have been made are things the general public doesn't see, like infrastructure and plumbing.

However, changes that have been made include more security cameras, officer presence and clean-up crews.

"I would see people working on the details," said Plaza resident Kathy Benich. "So they would be out there working, cleaning, security, people saying, 'Good morning.'"

Like the new owners of the Plaza, Keller emphasized safety and security as a priority. In fact, a new local security firm is joining the Plaza team. Metro Public Safety will start May 12, meaning shoppers will see even more officers who are armed and able to detain.

"We’ve seen some of the crime data we track fall," Keller said. "We have more to do, but I do think the crime is going in the right direction, or at least the enforcement is going in the right direction."

Residents at the meeting said they were thrilled just to hear from the Plaza team.

"I am appreciating that he’s looking into the details to make sure that he’s got a solid plan to move forward," Benich said.

Attendees said they understand the changes are going to take time, but they're willing to wait.

"People will be disappointed when you miss those dates 'cause it’s out of your control," said resident Joe Perry. "So, I just think we need to be patient."

Marshall said she completely understood those feelings since she's antsy herself.

"It’s taking a little longer than people are comfortable with, myself included. I’m impatient," Marshall said. "But I recognize that they’re doing the right things in the right order, and that’s important."

