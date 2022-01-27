New details released on US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visit to Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Transportation released new details Thursday about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's visit to Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday.

Buttigieg is visiting KCK to highlight the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's impact in the area. He will be joined by Rep. Sharice Davids, Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner, other local and state officials and industry and labor leaders.

The first event the transportation secretary will attend is a round table discussion with Davids and other community leaders to talk about "how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will create local jobs and spur economic growth, highlighting the importance of equity," according to a release from his office.

Then, Buttigieg will host a press conference at 11:20 a.m. at Rock Island Bridge to announce the "expansion of a program, funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, that can improve the safety and sustainability of America’s infrastructure."

He will be joined in the press conference by Davids, Garner, Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz and local labor and industry leaders.

After the conference, Buttigieg will meet with USDOT Kansas City Field Office staff to thank them for their work.