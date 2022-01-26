Watch
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Kansas City, Kansas, Friday

Kevin Lamarque/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2020, file photo President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Transportation Secretary former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, President-elect speaks during a news conference at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP, File)
Pete Buttigieg
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 18:19:16-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will make a stop in Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday, Jan. 28.

According to White House officials, Buttigieg will discuss President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and investments in the region.

Buttigieg last visited the Kansas City area in 2019, when he toured "Tiny Homes," used for U.S. veterans.

Officials have yet to release the details of Buttigieg's visit including a time or location.

Biden, who appointed Buttigieg as transportation secretary, also visited Kansas City, Missouri, in December.

