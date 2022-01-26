U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Kansas City, Kansas, Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will make a stop in Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday, Jan. 28.

According to White House officials, Buttigieg will discuss President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and investments in the region.

Buttigieg last visited the Kansas City area in 2019, when he toured "Tiny Homes," used for U.S. veterans.

Officials have yet to release the details of Buttigieg's visit including a time or location.