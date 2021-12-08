LIVE UPDATES: President Biden to promote infrastructure bill in visit to Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10:30 a.m. | President Biden has boarded Air Force One and is headed to Kansas City.

🎶 "Well, I might take a plane, I might take a train

If I got to walk, I'm going just the same

I'm going to Kansas City

Kansas City here I come" 🎶 pic.twitter.com/lu5gcLaYlp — KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) December 8, 2021

Rep. Sharice Davids posted on social media that her and Rep. Emanuel Cleaver also are on Air Force One headed to Kansas City International Airport.

"The President is coming to town!" Cleaver said in a post . "Excited to join on Air Force One as he travels to KC today to highlight how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help Missouri rebuild our roads and bridges, remove lead pipes, expand broadband, implement sustainable transit and more!"

ORIGINAL STORY | President Joe Biden is set to visit Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday afternoon.

Biden will be visiting the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, and he will deliver remarks about how the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help the area.

The president will arrive at Kansas City International Airport around 12:45 p.m. where KSHB 41 will cover his arrival.

The stairway and tripods are at @KCIAirport awaiting @POTUS’s arrival. @MayorLucasKC and @GovParsonMO are expected to be among a greeting party to welcome @JoeBiden to @KCMO. The president will spend most of his time at @RideKCTransit HQ where @RepDavids will also speak. pic.twitter.com/e7G8hvfUIC — Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) December 8, 2021

Airport officials warned people on social media not to come to the airport to attempt to see Biden and Air Force One today.

Biden will then travel to KCATA and speak with press around 2:30 p.m. Rep. Sharice Davids, who represents parts of Wyandotte and Johnson Counties, will also speak.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and other Kansas City area officials will be welcoming the president.

"My special thanks to the women and men of KCFD, KCPD, the KCATA, the labor movement and all of our city government who will make today's visit a success," Lucas said on social media.

The KCATA has previously said that they plan to use the money given to them through the infrastructure package to better roads, invest in electric vehicles, upgrade the KCATA headquarters and create a bi-state, fast-transit bus route.

