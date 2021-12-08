President Biden pays tribute to Buck O'Neil, Bob Dole in Kansas City speech

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before he got into the topic of infrastructure during his visit to Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday, President Joe Biden took the time to pay tribute to former Sen. Bob Dole and Buck O'Neil.

Dole, who died on Sunday morning, was a longtime friend of Biden's during his time in Congress.

"For those like me who had the honor of calling him a friend, Bob Dole was an American giant," Biden said during his speech in KCMO. "Our nation owes Bob Dole a debt of gratitude for his remarkable service and life well lived."

During his speech, Biden said his visit to Kansas City also reminded him of another "American giant" — Buck O'Neil.

On Sunday, O'Neil was elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame .

"[O'Neil was] A great ball player, the first Black coach in the majors, one of the game's greatest ambassadors and finally, finally, a hall of famer," Biden said.

This week, the Kansas City area can expect plenty of sunshine and higher than normal temperatures for this time of year.

Biden said Dole and O'Neil may have something to do with that.

"Now if the sun shines a little brighter on Kansas City this week, it's because Bob and Buck are up there sharing a laugh with one another," Biden said.