Watch
Weather

Actions

The warming trend ramps up today

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-12-08 06:28:16-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The sun will break back out on Wednesday with a warming trend
  • A strong system leaves Kansas City mostly dry but cooler for the weekend
  • Another warming trend begins next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with much warmer temperatures. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 52°

Tonight:  Partly to mostly cloudy with steady temperatures overnight. Low: 41°

Thursday: Early morning sprinkles possible. Otherwise, mostly sunny and warm temperatures still. Wind: SW bec. N 10-25 mph. High: 65°

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with warm temperatures, especially south of I-70, cooler north. Sprinkles or flurries possible in the evening. Wind: S bec. NW 10-25 mph Low: 40° High: 59°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.