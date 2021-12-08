The warming trend ramps up today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The sun will break back out on Wednesday with a warming trend

A strong system leaves Kansas City mostly dry but cooler for the weekend

Another warming trend begins next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with much warmer temperatures. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 52°

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with steady temperatures overnight. Low: 41°

Thursday: Early morning sprinkles possible. Otherwise, mostly sunny and warm temperatures still. Wind: SW bec. N 10-25 mph. High: 65°

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with warm temperatures, especially south of I-70, cooler north. Sprinkles or flurries possible in the evening. Wind: S bec. NW 10-25 mph Low: 40° High: 59°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

