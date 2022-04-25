New documentary about veterans, PTSD features Jason Kander

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City FilmFest International 2022 starts on Monday and will be showing a variety of films at AMC Ward Parkway.

One of the films being shown is called "HERE. IS. BETTER."

It's a documentary about four veterans and their trauma therapy sessions as they battle post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I have some guilt. I feel like a burden to people around me. It's scary, I can't do it," said one of the veterans in the trailer.

One of the veterans that the film focuses on is former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander.

"The training teaches you that you have no right to your fears," Kander said in the documentary.

He said it was filmed at a time when he uprooted his life to focus on his mental health.

In October 2018, Kander, who was a favorite in the race to become the next Mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, dropped out citing mental health reasons.

"As somebody who is a public figure, who has PTSD... I feel like the best role I could play is to demonstrate that it is something that you can get through and get PTSD growth," Kander said.

He said he wanted people with PTSD to be able to come full circle in their journey.

"They wanted to actually demonstrate to people that you could get treatment. That you could get better so they wanted to show what treatment is like. That convinced me to participate because that's the kind of thing I want to put out in the world to convince people to get help," Kander said.

The former Secretary of State hopes not only veterans see the documentary, but anyone who is struggling.

"I learned about other types of PTSD treatment and other journeys. So, I, as someone who has PTSD, who has gone through treatment, learned a lot from the film. So, I know anyone else will," Kander said.

The film will be shown at 7 p.m. at the AMC on Ward Parkway.

For a preview, watch the trailer online.

For more information on the Kansas City FilmFest International 2022, visit the event website.