New grocery store combats food desert in Kansas City's Hyde Park neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new grocery store opened Saturday morning at the corner of Troost Avenue and Armour Boulevard in Kansas City's Hyde Park neighborhood.

Community Groceries hopes to combat the area's food desert. The idea came from founder Courtney Lee when she was searching for a way to combat childhood obesity. Lee found people were either driving 20-30 minutes to the grocery store or were shopping at gas stations and eating fast food.

Community Groceries hopes to provide affordable, accessible healthy-eating options to the area.

"It is extremely important to have this for the city so that people are not having to drive out of their way to get groceries," said Alexandria French, VP of Sales and Marketing. "They're gonna have an awesome (store) that's affordable and accessible. Not only quality ingredients, quality food, quality community and just a sense of togetherness that's really going to pull Kansas City together."

Community Groceries told KSHB that it has already purchased more locations to expand to, eventually wanting to grow outside of just Kansas City. The grocery store is stocked with local suppliers and offers single-buy options. For example, you can purchase one egg if that is all you need. Community Groceries hopes that helps curb food waste and is a sustainable option.