First departing passengers from new KCI terminal to ride Southwest's Missouri One

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri One, a special livery of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800, is the aircraft scheduled to take passengers on the first departing flight out of the new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

The plane, with a painting highlighting the Missouri state flag, is set to take off at 5 a.m. Tuesday bound for Chicago’s Midway Airport, the first flight out of the new KCI terminal.

The departure is part of a series of milestones for the new terminal. Late Monday night, the final departing flight from the old terminals, a Southwest Airlines flight, is set to depart at 10:25 p.m., also bound for Chicago Midway.

RELATED | Complete coverage of new single terminal at KCI

The final arriving passengers to the old terminals are set to arrive early Tuesday morning at 12:28 a.m. on a Delta Airlines flight from Salt Lake City.

The first arriving flight to the new terminal will come at 7:40 a.m. on a Southwest Airlines flight out of Chicago Midway.

RELATED | KCI crews to work overnight to transition airport to new single terminal

Southwest Airlines officials, including former Chairman, President and CEO Gary Kelly, originally unveiled Missouri One in a special ceremony at Kansas City International Airport in April 2015. The ceremony marked the then-30 years Southwest Airlines had operated in Missouri.

A Southwest Airlines press release from 2015 noted that the airline’s first service in Missouri came in 1982 in Kansas City.

Kansas City, Missouri’s mayor at the time, Sly James, was in attendance at the ceremony. James was also present at dedication ceremonies of the new terminal on Tuesday.

A Kansas City Aviation Department official said the department had been working with Southwest Airlines for several months to arrange the logistics of Missouri One’s flight.

According to Flight Aware , Missouri One, which carries the Federal Aviation Administration tail number of N280WN, arrived around 8:30 p.m. Monday out of Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

—

