‘It’s going to be really wild’: Kansas City airport crews to work overnight in transition to new terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While Kansas Citians grab some sleep Monday night, a crew of workers will be busy ushering in a new era in Kansas City aviation.

At 12:30 a.m. early Tuesday, the last passengers to use the old B and C terminals at KCI will arrive on a Delta Airlines flight from Salt Lake City.

As that flight arrives, the sprint to transfer ground equipment, supplies and as many as 31 aircraft from the old terminals to the new single terminal will have already been several hours in the works.

“The move to get all the aircraft that spend the night here will start probably in the 8 or 9 p.m. hour, moving from the old terminal to the other terminal,” Justin Meyer, deputy director for the Kansas City Aviation Department, said.

Video posted on social media showed at least one United Airlines plane being repositioned to the new terminal just before 7 p.m. Monday.

If all goes well, by 5 a.m., a group of passengers will board a Southwest Airlines flight bound for Chicago, marking the first flight operation of the new terminal.

“We’re expecting to see passengers as early as 3 a.m., so it’s going to be really wild and going to take a lot of work, but we’re looking forward to it,” Meyer said.

Later in the morning, the first passengers to arrive at the terminal will get in 7:40 a.m. on a Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago.

Within the next several months, officials plan to tear down terminals B and C , sharing the same fate of the old terminal A, which was razed in June 2019.

