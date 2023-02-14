Kansas Citians offer minor critiques during KCI simulation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aside from the need for some additional signage and a few more chairs in baggage claim, people participating in Tuesday's test run had positive review for the new Kansas City International Airport terminal.

“I followed this thing from its infancy," said Huston Myers, who was at the simulation. "I saw the sketches and stuff. It was impressive. I thought — this is going to be something. I think the size of it is probably the most impressive thing.”

The new single terminal takes off on opening day in exactly two weeks.

The early simulation was designed as a test of the usability of the space.

“We know there are a lot of things left to learn, things we are going to learn very quickly in terms of signage and printers that need to be reset,” said Justin Meyer, deputy director at KCI. “Now is the time of us to get those details correct.”

There are odes to the old terminals within the new design.

Terrazzo floors greet passengers as they walk up to the ticket counter and continue throughout the terminal.

The aviation department took special care of medallions from the old terminal A, which are now placed into the flooring near gates.

Don’t forget to look up while in the new space.

There are a handful of art pieces handing from the ceiling including a swarm of saxophones in the shape of birds and planes.

“It’s been really delightful to watch faces of people walking into the building or the first time that are seeing a completely different front door for Kansas City,” Meyer said.

Frequent traveler Gena Ross said she was skeptical, but today’s visit secured her feelings.

“At first I thought it might be an inconvenience, because I like having the little small places where I can just hop in and out," Ross said. "With this being the way it is, I think it will help Kansas City. This is going to be a thriving airport in and out and we deserve the best. Especially since the Chiefs just won the Super Bowl.”

Ross already has two flights booked for later this spring.

Opening day is Feb. 28, 2023.

