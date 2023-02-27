Kansas City families share photos of memories in old KCI terminals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local, state and federal officials were at the new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport Monday to christen the new facility .

Meanwhile, less than a football field away, passengers and families said goodbye to the old terminals and reminisced about important family milestones.

RELATED | Complete coverage of the new single terminal at KCI

KSHB 41 anchor Lindsay Shively asked on social media for memories, and Kansas City offered several.

Stacy Duncan shared a photo of her family in the old terminal back in 1991. The family was waiting for Stacy’s husband to return from the Gulf War.

1991: the family waiting for my husband to return from the gulf war at KCI. pic.twitter.com/0SfTvKd8Bh — stacy duncan (@sduncandj) February 27, 2023

While at the old terminals Monday morning, Lindsay caught up with Donna, who says her biggest moment was flying to Egypt for her 50th birthday.

Other passengers remembered how KCI served as the starting point for other international travel, including honeymoons.

For passengers of a certain vintage, there’s also a full circle memory - being at the old terminals when they were brand new, a promise of bringing Kansas City to the world.