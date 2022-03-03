New terminal at KCI remains on time, on budget

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 I-Team continues to follow the progress of the Kansas City International Airport's new terminal and whether it is on time and on budget.

Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate is in charge of the $1.5 billion project.

One year away from completion, the company says it has spent 75% of its portion thus far and plans to stay on budget.

"We went out to bid, hired contractors to come on board and they had their prices locked in well before the pandemic, so we were very fortunate in that respect," said Dan Moylan, development director for Edgemoor.

Even with the pandemic and supply chain issues, Moylan says the company has stayed on time. Some of that has to do with building a detailed schedule to plan ahead.

"It's important for Kansas City because of the NFL draft coming next year. We knew we had to have it done by then," Moylan said.

Edgemoor also committed to diversity in the workforce with 20% minority and 2.5% female participation.

The latest numbers show the company achieved numbers above those goals with 23% minority and 7.6% female participation.

Edgemoor also promised it would contract with minority and women-owned businesses:

Professional Services:

20.4% minority-owned firms (Goal 20%)

16.8% women-owned firms (Goal 15%)

Construction Services:

24.9% minority-owned firms (Goal 20%)

19.6% women-owned firms (Goal 15%)

"Just very proud of the fact that we've exceeded a lot of those goals," Moylan said.

The project has seen many milestones. One of the latest includes crews finishing concrete surfaces for the parking garage and glass being put in place for the entire terminal.

"To be able to be this close to the finish line, still be on budget and on schedule, is really a testament to the workforce in Kansas City," Moylan said.

Part of the workforce came from a training program. The final class graduated this past Friday.