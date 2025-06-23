New nonprofit aims to tackle affordable housing crisis in Kansas City area

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby .

A newly formed nonprofit is taking aim at the affordable housing crisis in the Kansas City area.

Driven Development, the nonprofit arm of VanTrust Real Estate, signed a letter of intent with Johnson County, Kansas, in April to evaluate developments and create policy for housing availability.

The organization's reach goes far beyond county lines, with developments and renovations already underway in Kansas City, Missouri.

"We want to make an impact and we want to do it now," said David Harrison, president of both VanTrust and Driven Development. "Our focus is going to be on the dirt, the brick and the mortar. That's what we know.”

Driven Development is looking at sites to build new homes, as well as existing buildings that can be renovated.

In Johnson County, the median home price, as of last month, was $488,000. County leaders have called the housing landscape a “ housing crisis ” during our previous reporting.

Harrison said the nonprofit plans to create homes of all types in the county, but he wouldn't specify exact locations yet.

"At this time, I don't want to put a pin on that Google map, but we are talking to a number of potential property owners or sites," Harrison said.

To keep housing affordable, the organization plans to utilize its industry expertise, mortgage buydowns, and philanthropic funds to lower rent and home prices.

Driven Development already has units in Kansas City that are nearly ready for tenants.

However, the group has faced criticism from some residents who question whether VanTrust's for-profit company might benefit from its nonprofit work.

When asked about these concerns regarding the integrity of the newly established nonprofit, Harrison was firm in his response.

"I may not ever be able to change somebody's mind about are we being credible or not," he said. "I know where we stand, and there is an absolute wall between the nonprofit and VanTrust. And I am going to guard that wall until my dying days."

