New Reflections construction students gain experience through building tiny homes for the homeless, veterans

New Reflections Technical Institute in Kansas City is on a mission: help people help people by building 24 tiny homes.

Right now, the construction students are working on the first two. They learn a new skill in the classroom each week and then apply it to the tiny homes. This week, students are learning about wiring and then will wire the tiny homes for electricity.

New Reflections founder and president Mark Byrd said his goal is two-fold. He wants to give these construction students the skills to get a trade career and a purpose to build their lives on. He also wants the tiny homes to get people off the streets and a second chance.

JONATHAN GOEDE/KSHB Mark Byrd, New Reflections Founder and President

"We're helping people, help people. You know, we have to be the ones that save us. We have to build things. We can't just be people that just sit around and talk about this, this is not a spectator sport. We need to make sure that we're involved,” said Byrd.

Byrd said New Reflections is working with the City of Kansas City and land banks to place the tiny homes on vacant lots. People selected are allowed to stay in them for up to two years. Byrd said they will also have access to mental health services, financial literacy classes and more.

“To be able to know that you can turn your key and walk into your place and call it your own home. You can have running water and a place to take a shower and food to eat, and a refrigerator, all those things a lot of us kind of take for granted, because we think it's just normal. It's not normal for people who don't have it,” said Byrd.

As for the construction program, so far 74 students have graduated from the eight-week program. Byrd said they have a 98% graduation rate at New Reflections and an 87% job placement rate.

Byrd said they also need help financially with the tiny homes. If anyone is interested in donating or partnering with the program, call Mark Byrd at 816-361-5239.