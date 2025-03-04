MISSION, Kan. — President Trump announced Tuesday the United States will place 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico.

According to the Associated Press, this could increase the average price of a new car by at least $3,000. The average price of a new car is already nearly $50,000.

New tariffs likely to increase prices for auto industry

“It may actually be a situation where people consider the fact that they've got to take better care of what they've got, in hopes of making it last longer, because of the cost of the new ones,” said Johnson County Auto Repair owner Alan Heriford.

Heriford said car owners might try to keep their cars longer, but that doesn’t change the tariffs they’d face each time automotive parts cross the borders.

"A lot of parts, they're being used because some parts aren't available," he said. "The alternatives are not great. And, yeah, the cost is crazy."

Car owner Josh Wolf said he would rather drive his 2009 Toyota Yaris until the car dies rather than splurge on something new.

“I don't want to spend the money to have a new car,” Wolf said. “I'll drive it until it's completely done. I think that the maintenance, we've run the numbers, and it's still less than having a car payment.”

Prices are uncertain, but Wolf said it’s why the price of his comfort will continue to be his top preference.

“I'd rather own a car and not worry about what it looks like and just drive around and get to where I'm going,” Wolf said.

