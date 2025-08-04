New technology helps prevent property fraud in some Kansas City-area counties

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby .

At least two Kansas City-area counties have implemented new technology to prevent fraudsters from stealing property, a problem that's more common than many realize.

Tim Lefman, who owns a plot of land in Johnson County, nearly became a victim when someone tried to sell his property without his knowledge.

"The reality that it was almost taken from me is pretty shocking," Lefman said.

While the fraudster didn't succeed in Lefman's case, he was left feeling vulnerable to future attempts.

"I'm glad it was stopped, but again, there is really little to nothing that keeps this from happening again," Lefman said.

However, some counties in the Kansas City metro are implementing solutions to this problem. After seeing Lefman's story, TerriLois Mashburn, Leavenworth County register of deeds, attended our Let's Talk event in Kansas City, Kansas, to share information about a new system.

"If he had been doing this process, the fraudster wouldn't have looked like him, and the conveyance could never have happened," Mashburn said.

Leavenworth and Platte counties have introduced a biometric photo system that uses small cameras to capture property owners' faces. The counties then use these photos to put a lien on the property, adding an extra layer of security.

In Leavenworth County, the voluntary program, just three months old, has already alerted two property owners to potential fraud.

"It's a very simple, unintrusive path that we see to trying to stop the fraud," Mashburn said. "That's all I want to do, stop the fraud."

Mashburn and Christopher Wright, Platte County recorder of deeds, believe the centuries-old notary process needs modernization, especially considering the significant impact property fraud can have on victims.

"It's very costly," Wright said. "It's very time-consuming in the court system, and, honestly, it just turns people's lives upside down."

Mashburn is also working on proposed legislation that would require notaries to have biometric photos taken, making it more difficult for someone to impersonate them.

