New upgrades added to HWY 92 plans, business owners still struggle to approve

PLATTE CITY, Mo — Improvement plans to HWY 92 continue to move forward, but some business owners in the area said the latest plans could hurt their bottom line.

The initial project plans by the city and the Missouri Department of Transportation were presented to the community late last year.

Many businesses were vocal about the changes.

“I would like for them to listen to us. It feels like yeah, they're trying to appease us, but not listening to what we're fully saying," said Carrie Pryor shop manager at Goodman's Auto Repair.

The original plans would add two lanes to the two existing lanes from Chapel Dr. to Bethel Rd. while also adding a median throughout the stretch.

Under the original proposal, the median would limit left-turn access to several businesses, forcing drivers to go farther down the road and make U-turns. Some worry that the inconvenience could deter customers, impacting business..

The city listened to their concerns and presented an updated plan earlier this month.

The updated project plans added two roundabouts to make access to businesses much easier,.

“That doesn't allow people leaving my facility or Jackson's facility to take a left out of our parking lot, meaning they would have to drive, I think it's three quarters a mile, if not a mile, down the road to use around about a Bethel to go into town," said Pryor.

Platte City City Manager Tom Cole said safety is top of mind in making these improvements.

In response to recent feedback to the upgrades, in a statement Cole said,

"The City, MODOT and engineers continue to develop the concept plan. The public hearing / open house on March 10th provided exceptional feedback from the public as to their desire for safety and ease of access to existing businesses and future residential development. We will be reviewing all public comments next week which will spark a conversation about potential alterations to the plan. In the end, we desire an improved roadway that allows for both safety and the prudent growth of our community."

The $20 million dollar projected is being funded by taxpayers, so Pryor believes their voices should matter in the process.

“I mean, I think that would make everybody happy," said Pryor. "It would save taxpayer money by not having to put all of that median and lay all of that whatever pretty stuff they're going to put in the middle of it."

The project is still in the planning phase.

Final comments online for the project were due this week. All public comments will be reviewed by MoDOT and the city next week to determine if revisions need to be made.

