New Year's fitness tips to help you actually find that 'new you'

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — New year, new you?

The beginning of the New Year is a time for a lot of people to get back into the gym and start new fitness goals. Forbes reported that improved fitness was the number one resolution going into 2024.

It's easy to see what others are doing around you at the gym and assume that's what you should do too, but working out should be something you not only want to stick with, but enjoy, right?

“You get people in here who may not have worked out in the last few years but who have a history of working out, then you have those new people who aren’t 100% sure of what they’re doing," said Yousef Alsaleh with Life Time in Overland Park. "That’s where we come in.”

Alsaleh is a personal trainer and coach. He said it's important to set clear goals in your fitness journey by the week, month and year.

“Everyone I’m sure has had the New Year’s resolution of, I want to get in shape, I want to get healthy, I want to build muscle. A lot of the time what can happen is people fall off. Which is fine, I mean, start small and build on that,” Alsaleh said. “There are so many different body types, so many different exercise modalities, that what works for one person, isn’t gonna be what works for another person.”

While January is usually like the Super Bowl for gyms, he said January and August make for their busiest months.

“January, New Year, that’s an easy answer," he said. "August, once the kids start going back to school, parents have a little bit more time, they’re able to get back on some routines.”